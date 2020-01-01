Henderson one of Liverpool's greatest ever captains - Dalglish

The Reds legend says the 30-year-old has earned his place in club history after their latest success

Jordan Henderson is among the best captains have ever had, according to former manager Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The Anfield side were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday after 's 2-1 defeat to gave Jurgen Klopp's men a 23-point lead at the top with seven games to go.

Henderson, who joined from Sunderland in 2011 during Dalglish's last spell in charge, has been the team's captain since Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015 and helped guide the club to success last season.

More teams

After his role in securing Liverpool's first top-flight title success in 30 years, Dalglish says he has earned his place among the club's biggest legends.

“Jordan will be the only Liverpool captain who has lifted this trophy and be a Club World Cup winner as well," Dalglish told The Mirror.

"He is up there with the captains who have picked up the Champions League.

"[When I signed him] I saw somebody who was better than what we had at that time. That was on the pitch. Then when you get into discussions, he was very balanced, his dad came with him for the conversations which was for me a good sign.

“He had a secure home life which helps and he was determined to be a success in football. If I hadn’t given him a chance, it would have been me who would have been wrong. I’m not being modest; you see something you like it and you get it.”

The ex- hero was quick to give credit to coach Klopp, too, adding that the German has rare qualities.

"Obviously Liverpool fans and the players adore Jurgen, but there are a lot of opposition fans who think he is a good fella, too," he said.

“You don’t get that with too many managers. You don’t get that. That is quite unique. Jurgen is the perfect fit for Liverpool. He is perfect.

“I am sure he is Scouser. Some people are suited to clubs because of the personality they have and the beliefs they have are similar and that is exactly what Jurgen has.

Article continues below

“He is very comfortable in himself because he knows what he does is an honest effort and commitment to success, and he doesn’t mind sharing that success.

“He knows what he is doing is the right way for him. Some people might feel intimidated, but when the club had success there were always people in and around the football club. I think that is important to have that.

“He is very comfortable and he enjoys sharing the success he has with everybody.”