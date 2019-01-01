Heavy downpour stops Sony Sugar v AFC Leopards league action in Awendo

The match was stopped in the 68th minute as Ingwe were leading by a solitary goal from Whyvonne Isuza

A heavy downpour forced the match officials to stop the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match between and AFC .

At the time of calling off the tie, the visitors were leading courtesy of an early strike by Whyvonne Isuza.

Sony Sugar wasted an opportunity in the second minute through captain Enock Agwanda and Jeconia Ogendo as AFC Leopards looked nervous in defense, but Agwanda's effort went just wide of the right-hand post after he was teed up by Ogendo.

Instead of grabbing the early lead, the hosts were punished a minute later by AFC Leopards through Isuza.

A clear run by Aziz Okaka and Vincent Oburu proved hard for Sony's defense to deal with, and Isuza was put through on goal by Oburu's defence-splitting pass and he had a simple tap-in into the open net.

The club's top scorer could not continue in the proceedings at Awendo after he collided with the opponent and had to be replaced in the ninth minute. Shami Kibwana, the new entrant into the Den, was thrown into action to replace him.

The Millers could have equalized in the 20th and the 36th minutes but Agwanda and Kelvin Wesonga were less clinical with their efforts.

Ambrose Ayoyi's cross in the first instance was met by Agwanda but the former man just headed wide, while Wesonga's cross in the second instance was almost put into the net by Salim Abdalla.

Ingwe will play Posta on April 17 while Sony Sugar will be up against on April 18.

Sony Sugar XI: Kevin Omondi, Kelvin Wesonga, Jeconia Ogendo, Salim Odeka, Andrew Waiswa, Sandru Wankuru, Maxwell Onyango, Abore Ayoyi, Robert Achema, Enock Agwanda.

Subs: Samuel Njau, Salmon Omollo, Ronald Omino, Joshua Otieno, Stephen Onyango, Ken Owino, Derrick Otanga.

AFC Leopards XI: Adira Jairus, Kayumba Soter, Kipyegon Isaac, Salim Abdallah, Kamura Robinson, Ochieng David, Isuzza Whyvonne, Saad Mousa, Marita Brian, Oburu Vincent, Okaka Aziz.

Subs: Bakame Eric, Sikhayi Dennis, Kaheza Marcel, Shami Kibwana, Sekazza Ivan, Odeny Jaffery, Mukhekhe Boniface.