Heads could roll at the Den? Struggling AFC Leopards summons technical bench

Ingwe have struggled to win matches this season and their latest defeat came against promoted side KCB on Saturday

AFC Leopards Technical Bench led by head coach Marco Vasilejevic has been summoned by the club's NEC to explain the reason behind the team's dismal performance.

This comes in the wake of the 1-0 defeat suffered in the hands of KCB on Saturday at Afraha Stadium. It is the result that has seen the team drop further in the Kenyan Premier League table, and Oscar Igaida, who is the club's Secretary General, says something has to be done.

“We just want answers for this poor run, we cannot keep on registering unsatisfying results when we have provided everything for the technical bench. Yes, we have summoned the coach and his entire bench plus the captain in order to know what is the problem.

“Of all the teams, KCB cannot get maximum points from us, their first win of the season, so as NEC we demand answers from them,” Igaida exclusively told Goal.com.

AFC Leopards is tenth on the log with seven points in as many matches.