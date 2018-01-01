‘He will continue with us for a long time’ – Atletico confident of Hernandez stay

The France international was heavily linked with a January move Bayern Munich, but the Rojiblancos hierarchy remain defiant

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is confident Lucas Hernandez will remain at the club in the long-term despite continued interest from Bayern Munich.

Recent reports in Spain earlier this month suggested Bundesliga champions Bayern were preparing to trigger the defender's €80 million (£71.8m/$91.5m) release clause in January.

Those reports were swiftly denied by Atletico’s executive director Miguel Angel Gil Marin, though he appeared to leave the door open for a summer switch.

The 22-year-old, who has spent his entire career with Atletico, insists he is happy in the Spanish capital but is also willing to keep his options open for the future.

Cerezo, though, is confident the France defender will remain at the Wanda Metropolitano for years to come.

He also claims the club maintain good relations with Bayern, despite the continued speculation over their apparent move for Lucas.

“Lucas is our player and I am convinced that he will continue with us for a long time,” he told AS. “The relations with Bayern are unbeatable, we maintain a great mutual respect.”

Hernandez isn’t the only Atletico player to be linked with a move away from the Spanish side in recent months.

Forward Antoine Griezmann considered a move to Barcelona over the summer before ultimately deciding to stay. Meanwhile goalkeeper Jan Oblak was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool before their deals to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga and Alisson Becker respectively.

Cerezo, though, insists Los Rojiblancos are capable of holding onto their best players.

“We fight for what we have to fight. We have the best players and we want them to be with us.” he added. “All clubs want to have the best players, but many of them are in Atletico.

“They are with us for the economic part, but also for the sport, because in this club they can go on to eternity. In other clubs they can earn more money but not spend eternity.”

On Oblak, Cerezo said: "Oblak is a magnificent footballer, the best goalkeeper in the world, and he has a long-term contract with us and I trust that he will be here for many years and many years."