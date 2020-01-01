'He probably wouldn't be with us now!' - Muller happy Gnabry struggled at Arsenal

The 24-year-old has scored an incredible six goals in two appearances in London this season, much to the delight of his Bayern Munich team-mate

Thomas Muller says he is happy Serge Gnabry did not have much luck scoring in London during his time at because then he would not be starring for now.

The former Arsenal winger scored twice as Bayern beat 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Gnabry managed just one goal in 18 appearances for Arsenal before he left to return to , but he has now scored six times in the English capital this season alone. He hit the net four times on his previous visit as his side beat 7-2 in the group stage of the competition in October.

The 24-year-old now has 17 goals from 30 games in all competitions this term and Muller says his past struggles in worked in Bayern's favour.

“I’m happy he is scoring so much in London now and not five years ago, because if that were the case he probably wouldn’t be with us now!” Muller told Sky Sport in Germany.

Gnabry himself admitted that he has been feeling lucky in London this term after another impressive display.

He told BT Sport: "I certainly do [enjoy coming back to London]. I have a lot of friends here. A lot of them were in the stands tonight and I think they were giving me good power.

"Three goals should give us a lot of confidence. We need to be prepared for the second leg and we can't take it serious enough. It's still open but I think we have a good advantage.

"I think we knew we had to be patient. We had the game under control in the first half I think we had a couple of chances with Lewa and Thomas and didn't take them. But knowing we have to be patient and that we'd get our chances and in the end we took them.

"We saw last season with beating , we know we have to be careful and focus."

He added to Sky Sport: “I think we put a lot of pressure on Chelsea, we took our chances very well. We got ourselves two goals in front; I scored twice, and then [Robert Lewandowski] bagged one for himself.”