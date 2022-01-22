‘He is a player I like’ - AFC Leopards keen to sign Harambee Stars winger Nyakeya – Shikanda

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has confirmed the club’s interest to acquire the services of Harambee Stars winger Cliff Nyakeya.

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent after walking out of the FKF Premier League side Wazito FC owing to unpaid salaries.

Shikanda has now exclusively told GOAL that Ingwe are keen to bring the player to the Den either on a short or a long-term deal in the current transfer window.

What did Shikanda say?

“Cliff [Nyakeya] is a player I like very much,” Shikanda told GOAL on Saturday. “I will be very happy to see him play for AFC Leopards and I can say we are talking but nothing is agreed yet.

“Nyakeya can be a very good player at AFC Leopards, I like how he plays from the wings and have admired his style of play for a while, now that he is a free agent, we want to see if he can come and play for us, and it is something we are working on.”

Asked whether the transfer is close to being completed, Shikanda said: “I don’t want to pre-empt everything, all I know Nyakeya needs to play, he doesn’t have a club now, so we want to give him a platform where he can play.

‘AFC Leopards will give him the platform’

“He was in Egypt recently and if he plays for AFC he stands a good chance to move to Europe, so we want to give him the platform to build his name again, we are talking but nothing is agreed yet, we hope he will agree to our terms either short or long term and joins us.”

Nyakeya returned from Egypt where he was featuring for FC Masr to sign for Wazito FC at the start of the current FKF Premier League campaign.

However, with Wazito struggling to pay players, he walked out of the team alongside Eric Gichimu, Maurice Ojwang’, Kevin Kimani, and Vincent Oburu.

Recently, Wazito parted ways with the entire technical bench led by Francis Kimanzi, with assistant Fred Ambani being elevated to take charge with immediate effect.

AFC Leopards are currently placed 14th on the 18-team table after managing 17 points from 15 matches. They have registered four wins, five draws, and six defeats.