'He is a leader' - Lloris praises Man Utd star Pogba after France draw

The Red Devils midfielder hasn't taken long to impress after returning to international action

Hugo Lloris believes team-mate Paul Pogba demonstrated his strong leadership in a 0-0 draw with Portugal on Sunday.

After struggling with injuries, the star has returned to the Les Bleus set-up after nearly a year out and hasn't taken long to remind his team-mates of what he can offer.

Starting alongside N'Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot in midfield, Pogba played the full 90 minutes and took an equal-game high three shots.

Watching the action from France's goal, Lloris liked what he saw from Pogba, who made sure his presence was felt out on the pitch.

"Very present, he wanted the ball. He put on his voice. He is a leader, and we felt it. After a year of absence, we felt him in the legs. But he was fine," Lloris told M6 about Pogba.

On the game itself, the Spurs shot-stopper added: “There was a high quality opponent in front. In the second half, we played higher and there was a lot more activity.

"In the first half there was a tendency to retreat, perhaps because of the fear. Afterwards, there was quality in the other side. Everyone had their period.

"In the last 30 metres, we lacked sharpness. We would have preferred to win, but it’s a solid performance."

midfielder Rabiot played alongside Pogba in midfield and believes Les Bleus' main problem against was a lack of attacking freedom.

"There is satisfaction, and disappointment too because we could have done better," Rabiot told L'Equipe TV.

"Defensively we were solid, but offensively we played with the brake. We didn’t totally let go. In the second period, we had more control and we should have supported more.

"I felt good. I arrived in the group late. The coach told me that I will play, and I felt good. I am confident. I tried to give the maximum. Personally, I am happy. We will try to quickly move on."

France had won their previous five matches and this was the first time they failed to score in match since a 2-0 loss against in June 2019.

The goalless draw sees Portugal stay top of their Nations League group on goal difference with France second and four points adrift in third.