'He has an incredible gift' - Lampard delighted by Pulisic return

The 22-year-old winger scored his first Premier League goal of the season as they claimed all three points at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard was happy to see Christian Pulisic score for in the 3-1 win against Leeds on Saturday after a difficult start to the season for the winger.

Pulisic came off the bench to replace the injured Hakim Ziyech in the first-half of the Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge and went on to net his side's third goal of the game.

The 22-year-old made just his fifth league appearance of the season, having faced spells on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury and further fitness issues.

Lampard expects the United States international to get stronger as the campaign goes on after scoring his first top-flight goal of 2020-21.

“Really pleased today. It’s been a difficult period for him with the injury and he gets frustrated because he wants to play," Lampard said at his post-match press conference.

"Having played 65 minutes in Seville I knew this game would have a huge amount of energy for the players and thought it was wise to start him on the bench.

"My plan was probably to give him 30 minutes, but to play the period of the game he played, with the intensity of the game and get his goal. He has an incredible gift, it sounds simple, but arriving in the six-yard box as a wide man, because that is where the goals are.

"So I was delighted that he got his goal and he is only going to get stronger now."

Chelsea are top of the table after their latest victory and a point ahead of and , who both play on Sunday.

Lampard hopes his side can maintain their consistency and protect their place as one of the title contenders.

"There’s certainly nothing wrong with the fans thinking that [we can win the title]. Great to have them back, their input was huge, the noise huge," he said. "You can see how excited they are at the end that we are top of the league.

"My job and our job is to know that it’s a long season and the next question is how consistent can we be with this form, how much we can improve, because I believe there is a lot more we can do and there will be a lot of challenges ahead.

"Enjoy the evening. I will have that small glass of wine, maybe a large one, but at the same time we need to make sure we stay grounded.

"But there were a lot of good things. To play against Leeds in the form they are in and the type of team they are and dominate in terms of chances was a real great performance from us."