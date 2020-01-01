‘He deserved his goal’ – Hamilton’s Rice lauds match-winning Odoffin

The Accies’ manager heaped praise on the Anglo-Nigerian following his record-setting performance against Motherwell on Saturday

Brian Rice claimed Hakeem Odoffin deserved his goal after the centre back powered Academical to a 1-0 win over .

Six minutes to the end of the Lanarkshire derby, the Anglo-Nigerian headed Reegan Mimnaugh’s corner kick past goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

That strike was his first goal in professional football as well as for the Accies, as the visitors secured their first win of the season after three consecutive defeats.

More teams

Speaking to media after the triumph over Stephen Robinson’s side, Hamilton boss showered encomium on the 22-year-old for settling the Scottish Premiership affair.

He also gave an assessment of the game where his side frustrated the hosts’ efforts.

📺 Lanarkshire Derby REACTION



BR 🗣 “These lads are giving everything. We might not win every week but they’re giving everything they can.



I’m delighted for everybody associated with Hamilton.”#AcciesFC pic.twitter.com/Rcw5lVRbfU — Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) August 22, 2020

“Just before the goal went in we had three or four dangerous crosses into the box and Hakeem missed one that was probably easier to score,” Rice told media

“But he deserved his goal. Since he came into the club, he’s been immense for me. I brought him in as a right-back and moved him into centre-back and I’ve been absolutely delighted with him.

“He’s only 22 but he’s a leader in that young team. So, him to get his first goal in a derby match, I’m sure he was delighted.”

“I felt we started the game well, but Motherwell grew into it and they were the better team in the first half,” he continued.

“But I felt in the second half when we changed the shape and brought the young ones on, they got hold of the ball, got us up the pitch. They have energy and enthusiasm, but they can also play.

“They had a big part to play in us winning today.

“We’re the smallest club in the league but the players have all got heart and will run through a brick wall for the club.”

The Dossers are yet to win a game so far this term with manager Robinson frustrated over his team’s inability of posing a threat in the final third.

“It was frustrating the whole game,” he said.

“We must have had 70 per cent possession – that’s and stuff – and I don’t know how many balls across the six-yard box.

“All the stats in the world don’t mean anything when you don’t get the result.

“The difference between the teams was the desire to go and score a goal.

Article continues below

“We didn’t show enough desire to finish the game off or defend in our own box.

“We can’t keep saying it’s bad luck, you make your own luck by being brave and we were not brave enough to finish the game off.”