'He always says he scored at Anfield...now so have I!' - Haaland thrilled to match father's achievement with Liverpool goal

The teenage forward continued his recent scoring tear with a goal in Wednesday's Champions League clash on Merseyside

Erling Braut Haaland joked that he can finally offer a response to his father Alf-Inge after the young Red Bull Salzburg striker matched his elder's achievement by scoring a goal at Anfield.

The 19-year-old netted the third of three Salzburg goals on the night, levelling the match at three apiece and completing his side'sl comeback from 3-0 down.

However, it was not to be for Haaland and Salzburg, as Mohamed Salah's second-half winner proved just enough for to secure victory in a seven-goal thriller.

Haaland's goal, his 18th of the season already, was his fourth in two matches as the young Norwegian came off the bench after battling an illness leading up to the match.

His father, Alf-Inge, represented , and Leeds during a 10-year spell playing in , scoring 17 league goals during that time.

One of those goals came at Anfield, and the younger Haaland is looking forward to matching his father's long-time brag with a reply of his own.

"Now I have the same number of goals here," Haaland said.

"He's always telling me 'I scored at Anfield, I scored at Anfield!' Now I can say it back to him: 'So have I'."

Haaland has proven one of Europe's breakout stars this season, having scored 11 goals in just eight appearances in the Austrian .

Red Bull Salzburg remain unbeaten in the league in their first season under head coach Jesse Marsch, with Haaland also netting a hat-trick in his lone Austrian Cup appearance.

Having toppled 6-2 in their Champions League opener, Haaland and Salzburg sit level with Liverpool on three points through two matches with , who drew with Genk on Wednesday, sitting atop the table thanks to their victory over the defending Champions League winners on the opening matchday.

Next up for Salzburg is a home match against Altach before the international break as the club looks to build on a start that has included eight wins and one draw from the opening nine matches in their domestic league.

After that, the Austrian side will visit Sturm Graz before then focusing on the Champions League once again for a home match against group leaders Napoli.