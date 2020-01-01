Hazard's ankle injury leaves Belgium boss Martinez 'anxious' over Real Madrid star's Euro 2020 availability

The winger is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after hobbling off the pitch during a Liga clash against Levante

superstar Eden Hazard won't be ready to return to the pitch for "at least three months" while he recovers from another ankle injury, according to Roberto Martinez.

Zinedine Zidane welcomed Hazard back into his starting line-up for Madrid's 2-2 draw with at Santiago Bernabeu on February 16.

The Belgian hadn't played since November due to an ankle issue, but produced a lively display against Celta, winning a second-half penalty which allowed Sergio Ramos to step up and score his fifth goal of the season.

Hazard retained his place for a trip to on Saturday, but he was forced off the pitch after breaking his ankle during the second half of Madrid's surprise 1-0 defeat.

Madrid later confirmed in an official statement that the 29-year-old sustained a "fracture to his right distal fibula", with Zidane admitting that the injury "looked bad" in his post-match interview.

It has not yet been confirmed how long Hazard will be out for, but he will definitely miss Madrid's last-16 meeting with and a Clasico showdown against over the next seven days.

boss Martinez has been in contact with Madrid regarding the winger's fitness, and doesn't expect him to be available again until May at the earliest, which makes him a doubt for this summer's European Championship.

"We are very sad, because this injury will leave him out of action for at least three months," Martinez told reporters.

"A footballer like Eden should always be on the pitch. We have an excellent communication with Real Madrid's medical staff and we are anxious about Eden.

"It's a shame, because it has also happened before an important game like that of Manchester City."

Hazard has endured a hugely difficult first nine months at the Bernabeu since joining the club from for £89 million ($115m) last summer.

Fitness issues have played a huge role in the Belgium international's struggles, but he has also failed to replicate the same level of performances he produced on a regular basis during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has only scored once in 15 appearances across all competitions for Madrid, who slipped behind Barcelona in the Liga standings once again after losing their first match since October at the weekend.