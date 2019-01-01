'Hazard would add a lot' – Carvajal backs Madrid to sign Chelsea star

The Spanish side's defender believes the Belgian would offer plenty to justify the club splashing to cash for him to join

Eden Hazard would be a great addition to the attack, according to defender Dani Carvajal.

Goal understands that Real Madrid are sending a representative to London to meet with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia as Los Blancos commit to a final push to get a transfer deal for the Belgian over the line.

And, while hope to see Hazard snapped up for €130 million (£115m/$146m) and Madrid hope to pay closer to €100m (£89m/$112m), there is a firm expectation that a deal will inevitably be done.

Carvajal, who has been at Madrid since 2013, believes the winger's willingness to be a focal point for the attack would be a great benefit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Hazard would add a lot to our attack," the right-back told El Larguero on Tuesday.

"He is a player who wants the ball and does not hide."

Zinedine Zidane has already started rebuilding Madrid, sealing the signing of talented striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday .

The 21-year-old racked up 27 goals in 47 appearances​ for the German side this season and signed on a six-year deal with the Spanish giants.

Jovic will join an attacking pool of talent in the Spanish capital that includes Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz, and Carvajal hopes the international can be a key member of the squad next season.

"Jovic is a great [number] nine," he said. "I hope he is decisive."

The summer rebuild is in hopes of avoiding another down season for the club.

Madrid finished third in but were a distant 19 points behind rivals and champions .

The club were also bounced from the by in the round of 16 following a shock second-leg loss at home to the Dutch side.

And the defender was glad to see the back of the 2018-19 campaign, which he called "the worst" in his time with the club.

"It was the worst season since I've been in the first team," he said.

"The best thing is that the season has ended. Zidane's arrival gave us oxygen, but we haven't had a good reaction either."