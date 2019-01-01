Hazard matches Chelsea legends Lampard & Drogba with Premier League milestone

The Belgium international joined a select club of Blues players in setting up Jorginho for the decisive goal in his side's 2-1 victory over Fulham

Eden Hazard reached a major milestone for during Sunday’s trip to after he became only the third player in the club’s history to score and assist 50 goals.

The international provided the set-up for Jorginho to net the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage, clocking up a half-century of assists in the top flight.

It means Hazard – who has also found the back of the net on 81 occasions – has had a hand in 131 goals in the Premier League since he joined from in 2012.

The 28-year-old has already reached double figures for goals in a single season for the fifth time at Chelsea, needing only four more to equal his personal best of 16 in the league, which he achieved in the 2016-17 campaign.

The feat means that he joins a select club in Blues history, with Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba the only other men to have managed such an achievement with the club.

Hazard has enjoyed a highly successful career since making the move to Stamford Bridge, with five major honours to his name, including two Premier League titles.

He has also picked up winners’ medals for the , the (then known as the Capital One Cup) and the .

A firm favourite on the terraces, he was named Chelsea’s Player of the Year in three of the seasons since his arrival, as well as picking up the FWA Footballer of the Year in 2014-15.

Hazard also currently sits 10th on the all-time list of goalscorers at the club, with George Hilsdon’s tally of 108 well within his sites.

Chelsea’s victory over Fulham will have helped to ease the pressure on Maurizio Sarri in the hotseat following a generally uninspired start to 2019 that saw them slip to heavy defeats against Bournemouth and .

They also lost the Carabao Cup final on penalties to Pep Guardiola’s side in a game overshadowed by a controversy featuring Blues keeper Kepa, with an FA Cup exit to also eliminating any hopes of domestic silverware this season.