‘Hazard & Jovic have returned excitement to Real Madrid’ – Hierro sees progress under Zidane

The Blancos legend believes there is cause for optimism at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the promise of more big-money arrivals to come

legend Fernando Hierro claims “excitement has returned” to the club on the back of big-money deals for the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

The Blancos were expected to invest heavily in the summer transfer market.

They have not disappointed, with Ferland Mendy another of those to have been brought in at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There is also the promise of more to come, with Real continuing to be linked with the likes of Paul Pogba and Neymar.

Whatever happens from this point, iconic former captain Hierro believes optimism has been brought back to the Spanish capital on the back of a disappointing 2018-19 campaign for all concerned.

He told Marca: “The excitement has returned.

“They're making great signings, something logical after a bad season. They're moving quickly and well.”

Hierro also believes that having Zinedine Zidane back at the helm bodes well for Madrid, with the Frenchman having previously overseen a title success and three triumphs.

“This has been the best news for Real Madrid,” said Hierro.

“With him at the helm, everything will go back to normal.

“He will be the reference point of the group. His return to the club has been the best thing that could have happened to Real Madrid.”

Hierro was among those linked with a move into the Bernabeu dugout as Santiago Solari’s reign came to a close.

He has previously worked as an assistant to Zidane, while he also oversaw ’s campaign at the 2018 World Cup following the pre-tournament dismissal of Julen Lopetegui.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since that interim role in and is keeping his options open as he mulls over a next move.

Hierro added on his future: “I'm not in any rush.

“I'm relaxed, enjoying the moment, enjoying life and living all the situations that I come across day by day.

“Things will happen and decisions will have to be made, but I'm relaxed for now. When something really calls out to me, that will be when I think about the next step.

“I'm enjoying everything that comes my way. It's not a question of missing something or not. I'm enjoying life.”