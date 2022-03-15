'I will pay!' - Havertz offers to foot Chelsea travel bill as they may need to take bus to Middlesbrough

Kai Havertz has offered to pay for Chelsea's travel bill for the FA Cup game at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

As a result of the UK government's sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the club can spend up to £20,000 ($26,000) on travel to or from fixtures.

The team may not be able to afford to pay for a flight to Saturday's clash with the Championship side and may be forced to take a bus journey instead.

What has been said?

Havertz has offered to chip in with money from his own pocket to help the club fulfil their fixtures if the situation continues to disrupt their travel plans.

“I will pay, that’s no problem. I think that’s not a big deal for us," he said at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Lille.

"For us to come to the games is the most important thing.

"I think there are a lot of harder moments, harder things in the world right now than if we have to take a bus or plane to an away game.

"I will pay it, no problem.”

Tuchel reacts to Chelsea's travel issues

Coach Thomas Tuchel admitted ahead of the second leg of the last-16 tie in France that the limits on Chelsea's spending will make things difficult for the club.

However, he says the squad must adjust to the situation as well as they can, saying: "There are restrictions and we have to deal with it.

"There are adjustments in the amount of staff, who is travelling, how many rooms we have in hotels and how we arrive at matches.

"It isn't about luxury and bling-bling. This is just a professional level of sports, where we play with two days between matches with our opponent having four days between matches and we arrive with the possibilities of injuries.

"For that, it is better to arrive with a plane rather than a bus. We try to do it. For my understanding, we have a framework to go and play in Lille with absolutely no excuses.

"Regarding these organisations, it is already more difficult to arrange things on a professional level, in the best way possible, for the FA Cup. But we will deal with it.

"As long as we have shirts and are alive as a team, we will be competitive and fight hard for our success.

"We owe it to the people who support us in a very invisible way. Of course, we are in the spotlight and it is our responsibility to do so. We will do it."

