The Chelsea attacker has been hailed for his intelligent style of play by his compatriot ahead of the final group game at Euro 2020

Kai Havertz has been compared to Real Madrid and France legend Zinedine Zidane by Lothar Matthaus, who has highlighted the Germany star's "good positional play" and "fine technique".

Havertz was named in Joachim Low's final 26-man squad for the European Championship after an impressive debut season at Chelsea that saw him overcome some early struggles to fire the club to Champions League glory.

The 22-year-old starred in both of Germany's first two group games against France and Portugal, grabbing a decisive goal in a 4-2 victory over the latter, and Matthaus has now drawn similarities between the playmaker and Ballon d'Or winner Zidane.

What's been said?

The former Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder told Kicker: "I compare him to Zinedine Zidane in terms of skills, technique and overview, and anticipating a situation.

"Zidane didn't seem quick, but it was when he hit the ball. Havertz can do that too."

Matthaus has, however, also warned that Havertz still needs to work on certain areas of his game to reach the very top.

"He could score more goals and improve himself in the short movements with special training," he added. "He has a good eye, good ball control, good positional play, fine technique.

"In addition, Havertz plays intelligently and uses his body well. Havertz is on the way, but nuances will decide whether he will make it to the top, whether he will be an excellent player or just a very good one."

Havertz's role in the Germany team

Matthaus went on to back Havertz to nail down a key role in Germany's starting XI in the coming years, but feels supporters will have to wait to see the best of him at international level, with Thomas Muller currently occupying his natural position in the final third.

"Havertz will be one of the fixed points in the national team in the next six or eight years when [Toni] Kroos, [Thomas] Muller and [Ilkay] Gundogan have finished their careers there," said the World Cup winner.

"If I just look at the talent then the coach would have to say Havertz always plays, even when he was not at his best.

"Kai has everything, but he needs the coach's trust. One place in attack is already occupied by Thomas Muller, which is where I see Havertz."

Article continues below

What's next?

Havertz will likely have another chance to impress when Germany take on Hungary in their final Group F outing on Wednesday.

Germany could qualify for the round of 16 as pool winners if they pick up three points, with world champions France set to take on Euro 2016 winners Portugal on the same day.

Further reading