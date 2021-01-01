Have Simba SC decided to keep Kahata at the expense of Morrison?

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are creating space for Zimbabwean Perfect Chikwende, who they signed from FC Platinum

international Francis Kahata could remain at Simba SC at the expense of Ghanaian Bernard Morrison, who Wekundu wa Msimbazi are considering letting go.

The reigning Mainland League champions signed Zimbabwean Perfect Chikwende from but for him to play, space has to be made in the squad since the Msimbazi-based side had reached their limit of foreign players as allowed by the TFF.

Initially, the champions were contemplating omitting the Kenya midfielder from their league squad. But rumours have it that they have now decided to keep the 29-year-old after weighing several options.

"Some Simba key players are playing in Chan and usually, when they report back from such competitions they come back with injuries," a source from the club stated.

"As the Simba management, we are cautious with the condition of our players after the competitions. Kahata is in a good shape and will fit in well in case we have a problem.

"It is not the case with Morrison [who is suffering from hernia], he will not be helpful to the team. We also have players like Karim [Ntikubuka] who we are in the final stages to sign, but he is also playing Chan.

"It is for those reasons that we have decided to keep Kahata in the team and release Morrison."

Meanwhile Yanga SC women's assistant coach Mohammed Hussein faulted Simba for the decision they took to sign Chikwende in the mini-transfer window.

"In my opinion, for Simba to sign Chikwende is a good decision but it is not beneficial to the team especially in the need and mistakes that are seen within the team’s backline," Hussein said earlier.

"It looks like the front line has a strong offensive line and on the wing side, it has a lot of potential players who score and create chances so it will be difficult for him to build a new kingdom.

"What Simba needed to sign was a good central defender who will strengthen the backline and help the midfielders but bringing a winger [in Chikwende] at the moment, I feel it is a decision that should not have been made at the moment."