Have Gor Mahia settled on Mathare United's Ali to replace Odhiambo?

K'Ogalo have already made contact and are hopeful of convincing the tactician to join them

are targeting coach Salim Ali to deputize for Portuguese Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto at the club.

The position fell vacant after former assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo left the position to serve Kakamega in the same capacity.

As a result, the reigning FKF Premier League champions had no alternative but to look for his replacement.

K'Ogalo have now set their eyes on the soft-peaking Ali, hoping to seal the deal soon.

"Salim is an experienced coach and he understands the game, he will complement Pinto well," a source close to the club told Goal on Sunday.

"We have agreed on many issues apart from a few which are minor. I believe we will be able to finalize everything next week."

When reached for comment, the former coach confirmed contact has been made.

"Yes, they have contacted me over the assistant coach job at Gor Mahia," Ali told Goal.

"We will be having a final meeting which might as well determine whether the deal will go through or not.

"But currently, I am focused on my team and we are training for the league game on Monday [against Zoo FC]."

The 2008 league champions have so far played two league games, against FC and Gor Mahia, and ended up losing 4-2 and 3-1, respectively.

"I am impressed with the playing unit but unhappy with the results," Ali told Goal earlier.

"For instance, against Sofapaka, we came down from 3-0 to 3-2 before conceding late into the game. When we played Gor Mahia, we went down 2-0 before scoring a goal. But again, we ended up conceding late and lost 3-1. It was a big effort from the guys.

"First game was an open game, we created many chances as compared to Sofapaka, only that we did not take them. Sofapaka did not create chances to score, but we gave them goals.

"It is the same case with Gor Mahia [on Thursday]; we donated goals.

"I am having a pre-season in a season which is a situation no coach would love to be in at the moment.

"Last season, we managed to prepare well for the season by playing some tournaments and competitive matches. This time around, that has not been the case.

"So I am using our first three or four games to prepare and after that, I think the team will be ready. The players are gelling and it does not happen automatically."