Have Fufa & Uganda coach McKinstry decided to continue working together?

The Cranes are in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers alongside rivals Kenya, neighbours Rwanda, and West African giants Mali

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has already started plans to help the team have a good 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign after their failure to secure an Africa Cup of Nations ticket.

The Northern Irish coach was suspended for the team's last two Afcon Group B qualifiers - against Burkina Faso and Malawi - owing to poor performance in the African Nations Championship, where the East Africans crashed out before the knock-out stage.

Questions have been raised over the future of the 35-year-old; however, Fufa has been silent, but after a recent tweet by the youthful tactician is, it seems the two parties have decided to continue working together.

"A busy day following up with Uganda Cranes players after their return to their clubs," McKinstry tweeted, accompanied with a picture of him tracking the players, who ply trade in different teams.

"Planning is already underway for the start of our Fifa World Cup campaign in June when we will kick off our journey to Qatar."

A busy day following up with @UgandaCranes players after their return to their clubs.



Planning is already under way for the start of our @FIFAWorldCup campaign in June when we will kick off our journey to Qatar @Roadto2022en



🇺🇬⚽🌍 pic.twitter.com/ZxdCQ3UvKO — Johnathan McKinstry (@johnnymckinstry) April 1, 2021

The Cranes will start their campaign away to Kenya in June, before playing Mali at home in the same month.

They will then host Rwanda before going away against the same opponent. The reigning Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup champions will then make a trip to West Africa to play Mali before finishing their campaign at home against rivals Kenya.

Meanwhile Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has insisted his charges will be taking every Group E game seriously without taking into consideration Fifa rankings.

After playing the Cranes in Migingo Derby on either June 5 or 6, the second match for the Harambee Stars will be away to Rwanda on either the 12th or 13th of the same month.

The East Africans will then have to wait until September 3 or 4 to make a trip to West Africa to play Mali.

"Regarding the World Cup qualifiers, we cannot rely on Fifa rankings; Mali are a good side, same with Uganda and we all know Rwanda are coming up well," Mulee told Goal.

Article continues below

"All our opponents were part of the African Nations Championship, but looking at our team, players are hungry for success and it will play a massive role in helping us perform better.

"We will create a stronger team with the players who are playing abroad."