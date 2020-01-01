Hatimy urges Mwendwa to convene stakeholders meeting, resolve FKF election deadlock

The former federation official holds the opinion that a roundtable discussion with concerned parties will unlock the polls stand-off

Former Football Federation (FKF) Chairman Mohamed Hatimy has urged Nick Mwendwa to call for an urgent meeting with stakeholders and resolve the election impasse.

Hatimy has told FKF President Mwendwa to humble himself and convene a meeting between all interested parties and find a middle ground which would then allow elections to be carried out in peace.

The recent Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruling which annulledthe FKF elections, and Fifa's subsequent intervention of reinstating the Executive Committee, has thrown the football fraternity into uncertainty.

“Elections should also be administered in an impartial, neutral, efficient, accurate and accountable manner,” Hatimy told The Standard.

"FKF President [Nick] Mwendwa should swallow his ego and call for an urgent meeting between the federation, Ministry of Sports and stakeholders to end the impasse for the sake of the sport.

“Mwendwa need to know FKF is just one of the 209 Fifa membership federations and should swallow his pride and allow for a round table meeting to amicably solve the stalemate for the sake of Kenyan youth who stand to be hit if Fifa decides to ban Kenya."

The former chair further urged the incumbent and his board members to think about how they would want Kenyan fans to remember them when their tenure comes to an end.

“This issue of chest thumbing will not take Kenyan football in the right direction and it’s upon Mwendwa and his executive committee to think of which legacy would they want to leave when they leave the office,” added Hatimy.

“I have been in football leadership for the past 24 years and I know what it means to swallow the ego. Let Mwendwa take football in a bigger picture than personal property. Mwendwa is my friend but I must tell him the truth.”

Meanwhile, Mwendwa is convinced, with the SDT ruling and Fifa's response of keeping him in office, football is on the right path in Kenya.

“Our constitution, as well as the ruling delivered, states that I remain in office. The Secretariat is also in the office, and football is still in the right direction,” Mwendwa was quoted as saying in the FKF's website.