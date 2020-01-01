‘This is a sad loss’ – Mwendwa mourns former Kenya football boss Hatimy

The current FKF boss leads Kenyans to mourn the sudden loss of the federation’s former boss

The football fraternity has been thrown into mourning in following the sudden loss of former football federation boss Mohammed Hatimy.

Hatimy, who was also the Chairman of the county’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, and a nominated Member of County Assembly, died on Saturday after a short illness.

Hatimy served as the football boss in Kenya between 2007 to 2011 and was also in several Fifa and Caf committees.

Current FKF President Nick Mwendwa has led the country to mourn the loss of Hatimy.

“It is with great sadness I am compelled to deliver this message of condolence and tribute to a great man who promoted football in Kenya as an administrator,” Mwendwa said in a statement obtained by Goal.

RIP President ! Till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/ef08ZKzRjo — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) November 14, 2020

“We have learnt with shock, horror, and disbelief the death of my senior Football Kenya Limited (FKL) chairman Mohammed Hatimy following his untimely death last night.

“On behalf of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), we convey our deep sorrow, sympathy, and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and football fraternity for losing this great soccer leader.

“This is a sad loss, not only for their immediate families but for the entire Kenyan football fraternity and indeed to the nation as a whole.

“Hatimy was a dedicated leader of this beautiful game who worked tirelessly with his immeasurable contributions to make our football great.

“This is our collective loss. We mourn with you.

“May our God and Eternal Father be our strength and comfort as we mourn our departed leader. May Hatimy’s soul rest in eternal peace.”

Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya also sent his message of condolences describing Hatimy as among the administrators to have shaped Kenyan football.

“We are saddened to announce the death of Hatimy, a long outstanding football administrator,” Nyamweya said in a statement seen by Goal. “On behalf of the football family, I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of my friend and brother.

“May Allah bless his soul in eternity.”

Hatimy’s time as the football boss came to an end in 2011 when he lost in an all-inclusive election which saw Nyamweya elected to lead the association.