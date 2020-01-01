Hat-trick Bamford! Leeds striker sets records tumbling with haul against Aston Villa

The striker has put himself into esteemed company after he brought Dean Smith's side's perfect start to a grinding halt in style

Patrick Bamford's maiden Premier League hat-trick saw him write himself into the record books as ran out winners against a previously unbeaten side with a rampant second-half performance.

The striker notched all the goals for the visitors as Marcelo Bielsa's side returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at Villa Park that brought Dean Smith's hosts' perfect start to the new campaign to a grinding halt.

It marked only the second competitive hat-trick of the forward's career, having notched his first just over two years ago against his current club for , and saw him join a select group of legends including Eric Cantona and Gordon Strachan in achieving the feat in the Premier League for the Whites.

More teams

The 27-year-old also saw his haul match multiple club records, becoming only the second player to score in each of their opening three away games in a top-flight league season, after Gordon Hodgson managed the same in the 1937-38 campaign.

In addition, Bamford became the first Leeds player to score more than once in an away Premier League match since both Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell notched three and two respectively in a 6-1 drubbing of Charlton Athletic in April 2003.

His six goals across the first half-dozen games of a Premier League season meant that he further equalled Cantona's achievements from the 1992-93 season, matching the Frenchman's long-standing record - and he has helped United to match the record for most goals by a newly promoted club across the same opening period, matching Middlesbrough from the same campaign.

Article continues below

On a more local level, Bamford also became only the fifth player to score an away hat-trick at Villa Park, following in the footsteps of Chris Sutton (1997-98), Robbie Fowler (1998-99), Gareth Bale (2012-13) and Sergio Aguero (2019-20).

It caps a remarkable start to the campaign for the former man and former youth international, whose run of form across the opening weeks of the season could see him emerge as a dark horse contender for Gareth Southgate's England plans ahead of next month's Nations League matches against and .

Bamford was previously in Southgate's squad for the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship but ultimately missed out due to injury.