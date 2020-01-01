Hassan Sunny finds new lease of life with Home United
FAS
Veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny will be plying his trade in Singapore with Home United after penning a two-year deal with the club.
Hassan found a new lease life with the Protectors, especially after his former club - Thai League 2 side Army United dissolved almost overnight.
The Singapore international spent four seasons at the Bangkok-based side.
Home United have also added other Singapore internationals to their roster including Shahdan Sulaiman and Gabriel Quak as they look to make a genuine challenge for the league title this season.