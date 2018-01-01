Hassan ‘Rio’ Mohamed back as Ulinzi Stars unleash a strong squad to face Sofapaka

Ulinzi will miss the services of up to five players with Ibrahim Shambi and Omar Mbongi out on compassionate leave

Hassan ‘Rio’ Mohamed has returned to Ulinzi Stars squad set to face Sofapaka in the Kenyan Premier League match.

Rio missed the Soldiers’ opening three matches with personal commitments.

Availability of Rio has forced Coach Dunstan Nyaudo to make a raft of changes in the squad with John Njuguna and Enosh Ochieng being handed their first starts.

Ibrahim Shambi and Omar Mbongi are off on compassionate leave while Brian Birgen, Omar Boraafya and Mark Barasa Bikokwa are still out injured.

Cylus Shitote is back on the right side of defence in Birgen’s absence while skipper James Saruni gets to start his fourth straight match with Timothy Odhiambo his understudy.

Elijah Mwanzia, Elvis Nandwa and Churchill Muloma named on the bench alongside Robert Oyuyo and Sunday Mwahila.

Starting XI: Saruni James, Shitote Cylus, Ruto Oliver, Andayi Boniface, Mohammed Hassan, Ongoma Bernard, Waweru Daniel, Kago John, Okare Ezekiel, Njuguna John, Ochieng Enosh.

Reserves: Odhiambo Timothy, Oyuyo Robert, Mwale Harun, Nandwa Elvis, Muloma Churchill, Sunday Mwahila, Mwanzia Elijah.