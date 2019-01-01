Hassan Oktay: Why did KPL change Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars referee three times?

The Cypriot coach is still upset after his side battled to a 1-1 draw against Ulinzi Stars in a league match on Sunday

coach Hassan Oktay has stated that the centre referee for their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against was changed three times before kick-off.

According to Oktay, Peter Waweru was the first referee appointed to oversee the league match at Kisumu Stadium before he was replaced by Felix Ekai for unknown reasons.

Later, Ekai was also replaced by Moses Simiyu, who initially was to handle the National Super League (NSL) match between Kisumu All-Stars and Wazito FC.

Simiyu is now the man under siege after he awarded Ulinzi Stars a penalty in the 58th minute that was converted by Enos Ochieng for a 1-1 draw.

“In a professional league, why do you change a centre referee three times? What is the motive behind the changes? Three referees being changed just to officiate one match? I have a feeling that something is cooking somewhere,” Oktay told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“We don’t know who is behind all these [changes] and we must stick to our targets. I think someone is working hard to deny Gor Mahia the title.”

On Sunday Oktay told Goal that one of the match officials apologized to him, saying that it was not a penalty.

“The official came to me at the final whistle and said that was not a penalty. He apologized to me and the club but remember the damage was already done. We had already dropped two points just because of a dubious penalty.

“I now know what they want, they are looking to provoke our fans and when they react by causing chaos, then they will abandon the match and blame Gor Mahia for the skirmishes. Thereafter, they will move to deduct us the points from a boardroom decision.”

Gor Mahia will next face in a league match on Tuesday.