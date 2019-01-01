Oktay: Western Stima's Mukhisa came in hard on Gor Mahia's Oliech

The Cypriot coach is also unhappy with the scenes that followed the injury to their key striker against Western Stima on Sunday

coach Hassan Oktay has blamed defender for a deliberate challenge that ended the season for striker Dennis Oliech.

The former Harambee Stars captain was rushed to hospital in the 60th minute of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday, after he collided with Western Stima defender Junior Mukhisa, as they tussled for an aerial ball.

Oliech fell awkwardly, thus injuring his left arm in the match. Gor Mahia dropped vital points after settling for a barren draw at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The striker picked up a stable fracture on the left wrist and has been ruled out of action for six weeks. He will miss the remaining eight matches of the season.

“It was an injury that should have been avoided but the defender came in very hard on Oliech. It is unfortunate now that we are going to miss his services at this crucial stage of the season,” Oktay lamented to Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Oliech was on form and fit to play and the remaining matches he was to play a very crucial role for us. I know we will miss him as a club and want to take this chance to wish him a quick recovery. I know he is a very strong player and will get better soon.”

Oktay stated that he was left amused after the match referee failed to take action against the Western Stima defender.

“Can you imagine, the referee just waved play on despite the incident and I could not understand how and why he could do that.

Article continues below

“Dennis (Oliech) was pushed to the ground and the referee never bothered to give a foul or even flash out a card to the defender despite seeing what happened. I was left in shock; I don’t know what the referee was thinking,” Oktay continued.

“It was actually the linesman and the fourth official who shouted out to him to stop the match because Oliech was in pain. That was not a good sign from the match official.”

The injury also ended Oliech’s dream to play for ’s Harambee at the 2019 finals to be held in from June.