Hassan Oktay urges Kenyans to turn in large numbers and cheer Gor Mahia

K'Ogalo still stands a chance to reach the quarters of the Caf competition if they beat the Angolan side on Sunday

head coach Hassan Oktay has urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and support the team on Sunday.

The Kenyan Premier League champions will take on Petro Atletico from Angola in the final Group D match of Caf Confederation Cup needing maximum points to progress to the quarterfinals.

Coach Oktay says this is a match that is extremely very important and that the team needs support from every football lover in the country.

Article continues below

“Gor Mahia is representing , and if they perform better, Kenya as a nation will be lauded. Let us put our differences aside and turn out in large numbers at Kasarani and support the boys. Creating a perfect environment for the players will be the most important thing.

“We have what it takes to win this game; yes, it is true that our house was not together since we landed from but I am sure that the players will put aside those issues and concentrate on the game,” Oktay told Goal.

is top of the group with eight points, Petro and NA Hussein Dey are on seven with Gor Mahia lying bottom of the table on six.