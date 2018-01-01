Hassan Oktay tips Gor Mahia to get the better of Lobi Stars in Enugu

A draw of any kind against the Nigerian outfit will guarantee K’Ogalo passage to the group stages of the competition

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay is confident that his side will advance to the group stages of Caf Champions League.

The Kenyan champions will take on Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the return leg of the competition, carrying a 3-1 advantage picked during the first leg played in Kenya. And coach Oktay insists that his charges are good enough to protect the lead and a ticket to the group stages of the competition.

Article continues below

“Lobi Stars are a good and strong team, no doubt about that, but today’s fixture is all about the advantage we have. We won 3-1 at home, we should have won by a huge margin but even the result we have is good to help us advance.

“We will protect the lead and at the same time attack them. We don’t want to play into their game. We need to improve in the striking area because, in the first leg, we should have won by six goals. The strikers must rise to the occasion, but I am happy because the squad is hungry and want to prove that.”

K’Ogalo will make history if they reach the group stages. Last season, they lost to Esperance of Tunisia at the same stage to drop to the Caf Confederation Cup, where they failed to reach the quarter-finals.