Hassan Oktay tips Gor Mahia to get better after a shaky start to the season

K'Ogalo is preparing to face New Star of Cameroon in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay is confident the Kenyan Premier League defending champions will improve with each passing game.

K’Ogalo started the season on a low note, losing two games out of six, something that has raised more questions than answers. However, Oktay has assured the fans that soon, the poor start of the season will come to an end.

Article continues below

"Truth of the matter is sometimes it takes time for players to get used to ideas brought in by the new coach. It is not different here; I have my philosophy on how I want things to happen and so far so good. Once the players understand it then we will be fine.

"Remember, we did not have enough time for pre-season meaning fitness is also a concern, but all these will come to pass and we will have a better Gor Mahia."

K'Ogalo is preparing to face New Star of Cameroon in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday