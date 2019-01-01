Hassan Oktay: These four Gor Mahia players deserve to be in the Harambee Stars squad

Kenya are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before they head to the Afcon

coach Hassan Oktay is still puzzled with the absence of his four players from the Harambee Stars squad for the (Afcon) finals.

The Cypriot coach has maintained his stand that Nicholas Kipkirui, Kenneth Muguna, captain Harun Shakava and Samuel Onyango – should all be going to .

“I said it before and will still repeat the same, Nicholas Kipkirui and Kenneth Muguna are good players who deserve to be in the national team. Captain Harun Shakava is also on form and should be in the squad. I don’t know why they are not included in the squad,” Oktay told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Look, like for Kipkirui he deserves to be in the U23 squad and now he has already matured and can feature for the senior team. Samuel Onyango is also having a season of his life and deserves to be considered. I am not defending them because they are Gor Mahia players, but because they deserve to be in the squad.”

Kipkirui, whom Gor Mahia signed from , was the chief tormentor on Sunday as Gor Mahia roared to a resounding 3-1 win over AFC in the Mashemeji Derby played at Kasarani Stadium.

Kipkirui grabbed a brace while Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge popped up with a third as K’Ogalo maintained their dominance of Ingwe and inched them closer to retaining the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

Article continues below

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has already named a 26-man squad that will head for a three-week training session in before they proceed to for the tournament.

have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.