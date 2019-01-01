Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia cannot retain the title with poor goal conversion

The Kenyan champions needed a late strike to force a draw against KCB on Thursday

coach Hassan Oktay feels his strikers are the leading candidates in squandering scoring chances in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Oktay now believes it is high time that the strikers rediscovered their scoring form at this crucial stage of the season to help the team retain the KPL title.

On Thursday, the Kenyan champions were forced to rally from three goals down to snatch a 3-3 draw against but what hurt the Cypriot coach most was the number of chances his side failed to put away.

“I was left in shock against KCB, we could not win the match despite creating over seven clearcut chances. We dominated the second half and only managed to get one goal from the many chances we created,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“Francis (Mustafa) had four good chances but managed to score one, Jacques Tuyisenge missed two chances and I guess Boniface Omondi squandered two. To be honest, I even lost count of the chances we created because they were too many and shockingly the result remained the same.”

Oktay has warned his strikers that they must capitalize on the chances they create in each and every match if they are to retain the title.

“You cannot retain the title if you don’t use your chances. There is no shortcut to winning matches than to use your chances properly. We are very lucky because we create many chances in a single match and if those could result in goals, then the better for us.

“We have to start scoring goals, I was not happy against KCB because when you count the number of chances we squandered, you feel that the boys are not serious to kill off the games,” Oktay continued.

Despite the dropped points, K’Ogalo remained top of the summit and will next take on at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.