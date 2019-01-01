Hassan Oktay sends a message to Kenyans ahead of Gor Mahia v Zamalek duel

K’Ogalo will be seeking to better their performance in the Caf competition when they face the Egyptian side in the opener

Hassan Oktay has challenged Kenyans to show a sense of patriotism by throwing their weight behind Gor Mahia on Sunday.

The Cypriot will lead from the touchline at the Kasarani Stadium when K’Ogalo faces off with the nine-time African champions in a Caf Confederation Cup match.

Oktay, who will be in charge of his sixth Caf assignment with Gor Mahia, wants fans to put behind the local rivalry by ganging up against a common ‘enemy’.

“Fans must come out and support the team tomorrow (Sunday). As a nation, they are obligated to support Gor Mahia. In other countries, they support their teams. I want to ask people in Nairobi to come out and support their own team.

Oktay’s sentiments were echoed by striker Jacques Tuyisenge and the club CEO Omondi Aduda. Tuyisenge said that the big name of the opponent ahead should not scare away the fans.

“Fans should not shy away. Let them come to the stadium because we believe in ourselves.”

A ticket at the at the VVIP stand will retain at Sh3,000 while the lower VIP deck will go for Sh500 with terraces retailing at Sh200.