Hassan Oktay reveals why Gor Mahia signed striker Dennis Oliech

The Kenyan legend returned to action last Sunday, and on Wednesday he was on target as K’Ogalo defeated Posta Rangers

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay is confident that striker Dennis Oliech will have a positive impact with the team.

The Kenyan legend returned to action last weekend, and on Wednesday he was on target as K’Ogalo defeated Posta Rangers 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League outing. Oktay says Oliech is a hard worker and he has a lot to offer the team this season.

“Oliech is one of the most experienced players, who works really hard in training and wants to do things perfectly. His experience is vital for us at this stage and he will really help other young players who are looking up to him for guidance and help to take their career to the next level.

“The goal he scored will definitely add him more confidence, it is what every striker needs to progress.”

Gor Mahia has managed to collect ten points so far in the six games played.