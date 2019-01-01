Live Scores
Hassan Oktay reveals reason for Gor Mahia's slow start to the season

Goal Kenya.
Gor Mahia, who is ninth on the log with six points, will face league leaders Mathare United

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has challenged his players to be ruthless in front of the goal.

Gor Mahia has picked only two wins from four matches and Oktay believes that a blunt forward could have contributed to the slow start.

The tactician is, however, happy with the way his charges played in the 2-0 win against Chemelil Sugar on Wednesday.

"We have not lost the games because we play badly, but it is because we have failed to take our chances. On numerous occasions, we have created scoring opportunities more than our opponents, but finishing becomes a problem.

“When they got theirs, they capitalized on them and it is something we have to work on.

"My players did well against Chemelil especially in the second half where they played according to instructions, and we ended up getting a win."

Gor Mahia, who is ninth on the log with six points, will face league leaders Mathare United.

 

 

