Hassan Oktay predicts a tough outing for Gor Mahia against Hussein Dey
Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay is anticipating a tough outing against NA Hussein Dey of Algeria in the Caf Confederation Cup.
The two teams will be facing each other twice in less than a week, with the North African team aiming at avenging the 2-0 defeat suffered in the first leg. Oktay is, however, optimistic of a good result that will help his side remain on course to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time.
“It is going to be a tough game for sure, Hussein Dey are fresh as compared to us. We played on Wednesday against Tusker, twenty minutes with ten men as compared to our hosts who have not played a game after the federation postponed their matches. It is going to be a tough one for us.
“We will give our best, we want to progress and the only thing we can do that is by putting a brave fight. Kenyans should pray for us, that is what I am asking,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.
Gor Mahia is currently leading Group D with six points.