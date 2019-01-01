Hassan Oktay makes a rallying to Kenyans ahead of Gor Mahia v Zamalek duel

Oktay’s sentiments were echoed by striker Jacques Tuyisenge and the club CEO Omondi Aduda

Hassan Oktay has challenged Kenyans to show a sense of patriotism by throwing their weight behind Gor Mahia on Sunday.

The Cypriot will lead from the touchline at the Kasarani Stadium when K’Ogalo faces off with nine-time African champions in a Caf Confederation Cup match.

Oktay, who will be in charge of his sixth Caf assignment with Gor Mahia, wants fans to put behind the local rivalry by ganging up against a common ‘enemy’.

“Fans must come out and support the team tomorrow (Sunday). As a nation, they are obligated to support Gor Mahia. In other countries, they support their teams. I want to ask people in Nairobi to come out and support their own team.

Oktay’s sentiments were echoed by striker Jacques Tuyisenge and the club CEO Omondi Aduda.

Tuyisenge said that the big name of the opponent ahead should not scare away the fans. “Fans should not shy away. Let them come to the stadium because we believe in ourselves.”

A ticket at the at the VVIP stand will retain at Sh3000 while the lower VI deck will o for Sh500 with terraces retailing at Sh200.

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda said the VVIP tickets are limited even as he makes a rallying call to fans to show up for the historic clash set for Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Article continues below

“All the security plans are in place and we are asking fans to come in large numbers and cheer the boys. The team has prepared and I know they will not disappoint.”