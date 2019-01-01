Hassan Oktay: KPL teams only train to play Gor Mahia

The Cypriot insists that K'Ogalo are taking it a game at a time despite opening a seven-point lead at the top of the 18-team log

coach Hassan Oktay has praised Sugar for putting up a good show despite losing 2-0 on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions needed goals from Kenneth Muguna and Samuel Onyango to sink the hard fighting Sugar Millers and increase their tally of points to 63 at top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.

Oktay now says that Chemelil Sugar played a better game than many other teams in the league.

“It was a tough game because Chemelil also played well and despite the missed chances we managed to win. I respect Chemelil because they played an open game, and never tried to defend even after going down 2-0,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“Against , they came at us determined to grind out a draw, there was no movement of the ball and they blocked us in all angles, that is not football. I knew Stima will lose to because they will be open and play well, not like when playing against us.

“Teams in the KPL tend to play a hard and difficult game against Gor Mahia but when they get other opponents, you can hear about them losing 6-0, 4-0 or even 8-0. I wonder if KPL teams only train to play against Gor Mahia.”

Oktay has also insisted that they cannot celebrate the title yet despite opening a seven-point gap with second-placed Sofapaka.

“No, we cannot celebrate now, we have seven matches to play and remember we face Sofapaka, who are our closest challengers. I want us to take it a match at a time. There is no need to rush because we are on course. Let’s keep winning our matches and the title will come home.

“Against Sofapaka I anticipate a very close game, we beat them in the reverse fixture and must strive to seal a double over them. I have a few injuries in my squad but I hope other players will recover and see us through in the tie,” Oktay concluded.