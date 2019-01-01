Hassan Oktay: KPL hates Kenyan football and doesn’t like Gor Mahia

The Kenyan champions will have to face Homeboyz on Thursday before their crucial Caf match against Petro Atletico on Sunday

coach Hassan Oktay has hit out at the Kenyan Premier League for their decision not to postpone the league match against Kakamega .

The Kenyan champions arrived home on Tuesday from where they lost 4-0 to in a Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup and will have to face Homeboyz on Thursday before their decisive clash against Petro Atletico from Angola on Sunday.

Coach Oktay has now slammed the league organizers for hating on Gor Mahia and wondered whether they ( ) ‘really love the football that they manage.’

“I don’t know what is the problem with KPL. We have a huge match coming up on Sunday and they insist we play on Thursday. The Homeboyz tie should have been shelved. These KPL officials are not football people, they don’t love football and don’t care about Gor Mahia.

“All the teams in our Group have seen their matches postponed, why can’t KPL do the same here? Gor Mahia is playing for , I really don’t understand why they are doing this to Gor Mahia. I don’t know what to do, imagine we play on Thursday and then Sunday,” Oktay told Goal.

He added, “All my players are tired, others are injured, so where do I get a team to play on Thursday and Sunday? Why is all this only happening to Gor Mahia? Kenyans should show love to this team because they are representing the country and not individuals. I simply don’t know what to do.”

Gor Mahia still stands a chance to reach the quarters of the Caf competition for the first time in the club’s history if they beat the Angolan side.