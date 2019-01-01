Hassan Oktay: I was shocked that Dennis Oliech did not show up for ceremony

The former Harambee Stars captain was missing in action as K’Ogalo received their third successive Kenyan Premier League trophy

coach Hassan Oktay says he was shocked that striker Dennis Oliech missed his side's coronation as domestic champions on Saturday.

K’Ogalo received the Kenyan Premier League ( ) trophy after battling to a 1-1 draw against Posta in a match played at Machakos.

Gor Mahia had already won the title after another 1-1 draw against in midweek, and against Rangers it was time to receive the KPL trophy, which they will keep for good having won it for a third successive season.

However, coach Oktay is puzzled that striker Oliech, who missed the club’s last seven matches owing to a wrist injury, did not show up for the ceremony.

“I was shocked you know…I don’t know why he did not show up,” Oktay told Goal in an interview on Monday.

“I have no idea why he skipped the ceremony, I had met with him before the day for crowning and he looked very jovial and I was expecting to see him at Machakos for the trophy presentation, but I was shocked because he did not turn up.

“It was a service for everyone associated with Gor Mahia to attend and celebrate and it was good that he showed up. I think I will find out from him what happened.”

Oliech signed for Gor Mahia at the start of the year and had scored five goals by the time he was injured when he fell awkwardly while battling for an aerial ball against at the start of May.

Gor Mahia defended the KPL title with two games to spare and will clash with the 2008 champions in the season-ender on Wednesday.