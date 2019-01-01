Hassan Oktay: I am happy to have Dennis Oliech back in Gor Mahia squad

Goal can report that the former Harambee Stars captain was among the players, who trained at Camp Toyoyo on Tuesday

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that Dennis Oliech could start in their league match against on Wednesday.

The former Harambee Stars captain is returning to K’Ogalo squad after a four day ‘strike’ that saw him miss the Caf Confederation Cup Group D match against Hussein Dey of on Sunday.

Oktay has now confirmed that he was very happy to the see the striker back and that he could hand him a start against the brewers in the mid-week clash. “I was looking forward to have him (Oliech) back and I am very happy that he listened to my request and reported for training.

“Dennis is a professional player and it was good to have him in my squad. As much as there are issues to be sorted, it is good to have such players in your plans. I was impressed with him because he looked sharp in training and I will definitely give him a start tomorrow (Wednesday).

“I have tired legs in my squad already and with the Caf tie against Hussein Dey coming up on Sunday, I will decide on whether to start him and also rest a few players, maybe nine or seven, but I promise that I will rotate the squad for the Tusker match,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

On Monday, Goal reported that Oktay had reached out to the player to return to training as they try and sort out the stand-off with the club over pay.