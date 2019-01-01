Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia will not disappoint fans against New Star in Cameroon

K’Ogalo is preparing to face New Star of Cameroon in the return leg of Caf Confederation Cup where they carry a slim 2-1 lead

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay is confident that the team will not bottle up the chance of reaching the group stages of Caf Confederation Cup.

A confident K’Ogalo side jetted out of the country on Friday to Cameroon to seal the job they started at home against New Star. The Kenyan champions won 2-1 against the Cameroonian side in the first leg and will need a win or a draw of any kind to advance to the group stages of the competition.

The Turkish coach has maintained that they have prepared well for the return leg and will give everything to make Kenyans proud. “We are going out there to play for Kenya and my players know how it feels to represent a nation. They know that we must win to make people back home proud and that is what we want.

“It is the time for my players to show their winning mentality. It is a big match for them because we must return home winners and they know how huge the match is for us. We are ready and will not disappoint. I don’t want to play a defensive game because they can get us on counter attacks. I will attack for goals and also make sure that we have a solid backline.”

Memories are still fresh in the minds of K’Ogalo fans after the team bowed out of the Caf Champions League at the expense of Nigerians side Lobi Stars. Despite winning 3-1 at home in the first leg, Gor Mahia succumbed to a 2-0 defeat away in Enugu allowing Lobi Stars to progress on the away goal rule.

“We had a good win against Lobi Stars and we were the favourites to qualify but that is football because Lobi also recovered from their defeat in Kenya. I don’t think we will honestly allow New Star to register such a comeback.”

Gor Mahia will miss the services of suspended duo – Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango.