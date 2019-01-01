Live Scores
Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia will miss up to ten players against Kakamega Homeboyz

After facing Homeboyz, K’Ogalo will tackle Angolan side Petro Atletico in a must win Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that he will field a depleted squad against Kakamega Homeboyz on Thursday.

The Kenyan champions have set their eye on the final Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup against Petro Atletico of Angola on Sunday and coach Oktay has admitted that he will have to rest up to ten first-team players.

“Honestly speaking, at least ten regular players are not available. Some are out injured while the rest are tired. It is a difficult situation that I find myself in, now that I don’t have a squad to pick from for the match,” Oktay told Goal.

“I will look again at the players who are available and try give them the game against Homeboyz. It is a tough decision to make but there is nothing I can do.”

On Wednesday, Oktay revealed to Goal that midfielders – Kenneth Muguna and Boniface Omondi – are out injured and could miss the league and Caf matches.

