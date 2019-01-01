Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia will dominate KPL despite losing key players

The Cypriot coach remains adamant the Kenyan champions will still be the team to beat when the new season kicks off

head coach Hassan Oktay firmly believes his team will still be a force to reckon with this season.

Many fans have raised eyebrows regarding the departure of key players Francis Kahata to Simba SC and Jacques Tuyisenge to Petro Atletico respectively.

With captain Harun Shakava also set to leave, fans are worried their club will struggle this season, but the Cypriot boss thinks otherwise.

“We are stronger; we will still have a say in the continental assignment for sure because I have faith in the players signed,” Oktay told Goal an interview.

“Yes, we might have lost some experienced players but that does not mean we will struggle, it is an opportunity for others to step up.

“We have had a very good pre-season, and it has helped us shape up for the new season. We are not yet done with it, and by the time we do, the team will be even better.”

Gor Mahia will take part in the Caf this season, where they have been drawn to face Burundian side Aigle Noir in the preliminary round first leg match on August 9.