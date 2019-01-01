Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia were not in the right state of mind against RS Berkane

The Kenyan champions will now need to win by a three goal margin in the return leg against the North African side

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted overturning a 2-0 defeat suffered against Renaissance Sportive Berkane of will be an uphill task.

An own goal from Francis Kahata and a Barke El Helali strike gave the North African side a huge advantage going into the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup match that will be played at the Municipal Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.

Without influential players – left back Shafik Batambuze, midfielder Ernest Wendo, and lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge - who are suspended, as well as the injured keeper Boniface Oluoch, coach Oktay says the game is definitely going to be tough.

“Batambuze and Wendo are experienced players who can have a positive influence on any team. Too bad we will not have them,” Oktay told Goal in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

“To get a win, you also need your lead striker, but Tuyisenge is out because of the suspension. Also remember that Boniface Oluoch is out injured, meaning we will not have four key players. It is a blow to us, and it will make it even tougher.”

The Cypriot has also said the biggest mistake was to fall at home, but the tactician has avoided pointing fingers.

“We were not in our correct state of mind when we played in the first leg. I really don't know who to blame, but we all know what happened. The biggest mistake was to allow them to claim a 2-0 win at home, we could have done better.”

Gor Mahia will need three goals to advance to the semi-finals and Oktay has not fully lost hope.

“This is football and anything can happen. We will give our best and hope to win the game. I know it will not be easy because of the conditions when playing away from home, but I know we can do it.”

RS Berkane has not lost any of their 13 Caf matches played at home in a run that stretches way back to 2015.