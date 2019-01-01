EXCLUSIVE: Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech still in my plans - Hassan Oktay

The Cypriot coach reveals to Goal he will not release the former Harambee Stars captain despite signing a new striker from Ivory Coast

coach Hassan Oktay has maintained he will still rely on veteran striker Dennis Oliech in the upcoming season.

The former Harambee Stars striker joined Gor Mahia in the second half of the 2018/19 season and managed to score five goals, but did not feature in the final six matches after he picked up an injury against .

The Cypriot coach has now moved to assure Gor Mahia fans he will still need the services of the striker, despite bringing on board Ivorian forward Gislein Yikpe Gnamian from Club Gagnoa.

“Oliech is in my plans for the new season,” Oktay told Goal in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

“I still need Oliech and he knows the same, we will use him again and we already named him in the squad for the Caf .

"It shows you we are banking on him again for the new season and he will be part of us.”

Oktay has also praised the new signing from , suggesting he will be a hit for the Kenyan champions.

“He is a top striker, a very good striker who can score goals. I have already watched him in training since he arrived and he has proved to me he will be an instant hit for my side,” Oktay continued.

“I will give him around 25 goals for the new season, I know he can reach the target, He has the pace and can easily trouble the defenders, I am looking forward to watching him play when the season starts.”

On whether Gor Mahia have signed Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie from Murciélagos in ,” Oktay noted: “I don’t know anything about him [Afriyie], I have not seen him in training, so I have no idea who the player is.

“I only talk about the players whom I have in training and cannot speak on someone I have not seen.”

Gor Mahia will take part in the Caf Champions League this season, where they have been drawn to face Burundian side Aigle Noir in the preliminary round first leg match on August 9.