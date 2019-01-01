Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia must stay focused against Nzoia Sugar

K'Ogalo are two victories away from being crowned the Kenyan Premier League champions for the 2018/19 season

Hassan Oktay has challenged players not to get carried away when they face in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions are on course to retain the title since they have a 10-point lead over second-placed on the KPL table with five matches to play.

“We must stay focused and do our job in perfection otherwise, this is the time when any mistake can end up spoiling your celebrations,” Oktay told Goal.

“We want to win the next two matches and see if we are home with the title. We are not there yet but if we win the next two matches, I will have hopes.

“But so far so good, but if you ask me, we have not discussed the title. We are taking every match at a time. I have not asked my players about the title and we have not had time to discuss the same.”

Oktay says he respects Nzoia Sugar and he knows they will come fully prepared for the match.

“I know Nzoia is a good team. They are fighting to make it to the top eight and that will be a difficult game for us, it will be difficult for sure because every team wants to give out 100 percent performance against us," Oktay continued.

“I know it will not be any different with Nzoia, they will strive to get something from us and that is why I want my players to remain focused and do the job in a professional way."

After playing Nzoia Sugar, K’Ogalo will face rivals AFC in a Mashemeji derby on Sunday.