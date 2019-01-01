Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia must keep winning momentum going against KCB

The Bankers won the reverse fixture 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Kennedy Owino

Hassan Oktay has challenged to maintain their winning run when they face in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday.

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to claim revenge against the side that beat them by a solitary goal in the reverse fixture, and coach Oktay is not taking any chances.

“We lost against them in the reverse tie and we must not allow that to happen again,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“Maybe we underrated them then but now we have to make sure that we get things right and do what we always do best, score goals and get the maximum points.

"I have talked to my players against underrating any side in the league because all the teams are good and deserve to be there.”

Oktay is also keen to rotate his squad as he strives to give the players some much-needed time to rest.

“Definitely, I will make changes to the squad. A number of those who played against will stay away and give a chance to those who rested," Oktay continued.

"That is what I am planning to do until the end of the season. It is a difficult situation to rotate a winning team but I have to do it."

won 3-2 against Posta on Thursday to cut Gor Mahia's lead at the top of the 18-team KPL table to six points.