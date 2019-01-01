Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia against Vihiga United will be like a Cup final

K’Ogalo will be crowned Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions for the third season in a row if they get past Vihiga United

Hassan Oktay has predicted a Cup final atmosphere between and on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo are in need of three points from either of their remaining three matches to be crowned Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

Gor Mahia are topping the 18-team KPL table on 69 points, eight more than second-placed but a win against Vihiga United at Machakos Stadium will see them clinch a record 18th crown.

“I know they will play a difficult game against us, not only Vihiga but that is what all the teams in the league have been doing this season. A team can lose even 8-0 in their previous fixture but when coming up against Gor Mahia, you see a different display,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“It will be like a Cup final, I know that and I am preparing for that exactly. I don’t want my players to get carried away and feel that the job is already done, no…we will have to concentrate, keep the focus and play our game.”

The Cypriot coach is also worried about a number of injuries in his team as they prepare to tackle the remaining fixtures against Vihiga United, Posta , and . Ugandan left-back Shafik Batambuze is likely to miss the remaining fixtures owing to his injury.

Article continues below

“We are not having a full squad as I would love to because key players are still struggling with various injuries. I want to thank my medical stuff for a good job they have done this season since we have been losing players to injuries in almost every match,” Oktay continued.

“I am also very happy that rotating the squad has helped us to reach where we are, otherwise we would be talking of a different position for this great club in the KPL log.”