Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia had to toil for the points against Kakamega Homeboyz

K’Ogalo will now shift their focus to the Caf Confederation Cup Group D match against Petro Atletico of Angola set for Sunday

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that it was not easy to carry maximum points from Kakamega on Thursday.

The Kenyan champions were forced to come from a goal down and register a crucial 2-1 win that saw them move joint second with on 32 points at the 18-team table.

However, coach Oktay says it was not easy as many would think.

“It was a tough match, difficult match for that matter. Homeboyz pushed us to the limit and at the break, I asked my players to keep attacking and to come from a goal down, with that kind of squad and still win the match is something that I am yet to understand until now,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

Oktay was also left fuming after skipper Harun Shakava picked an injury.

“My intention was to play Pascal Ogweno against Homeboyz but he did not show up. I was instead, forced to start Harun Shakava, who picked a serious injury and could miss the Petro Atletico match on Sunday.

"It was a very frustrating day but I am very happy that we won.”

Gor Mahia will face Petro Atletico from Angola in a Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday. A win for K’Ogalo will guarantee them a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in the club's history.