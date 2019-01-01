Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia got no time to care about Sofapaka's matches

The Cypriot reveals to Goal that they are ready to take on Western Stima, who forced them to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture

coach Hassan Oktay has maintained that they are not concerned with how close rivals are performing in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

After K’Ogalo dropped two vital points in the 3-3 draw against , Batoto ba Mungu closed the gap to seven points and both teams will be in action on Sunday. Gor Mahia will face in Kisumu while Sofapaka will confront at Machakos Stadium.

However, coach Oktay has exclusively told Goal that the Kenyan champions are not interested to follow the outcome of Sofapaka matches, with at least eight matches remaining to the end of the season.

“For us, not any teams result, for us, it is our result that is important,” Oktay told Goal on Sunday.

“No, it is football and we are no worried for any teams, no we are not worried. it is football and we have to take every single game with a lot of seriousness and don’t forget we have played a lot of games, back to back and we are not worried, it is football.

“We are looking at how we can win our remaining matches, that is the very crucial part and we have no time to look at other teams. I have told my players the same and we must keep our heads high to avoid losing focus of what we want to achieve.”

Asked about the match against Western Stima, a side that forced them to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, Oktay said, “As usual my team is ready, everyone is ready, we only have one injury and that is it.

“We know we are not going to have it easy because every game for Gor Mahia is very difficult. The other teams they come and give 100 percent against us and the next game they struggle and every single game for us is very difficult and we now know, everyone knows this but we are ready,” Oktay continued.

Apart from midfielder Lawrence Juma, who has been ruled out owing to injury, Gor Mahia will welcome three key players – Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Oluoch and Francis Kahata – for the must-win tie at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.